Lady Gaga makes 'Mayhem' atop chart, biggest week of 2025 for a woman

Interscope/Frank Lebon
By Andrea Dresdale

All that promotion paid off: Lady Gaga's Mayhem has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with the biggest sales week of 2025 by a female artist.

Mayhem, Gaga's first #1 since 2020's Chromatica and her seventh #1 album overall, sold 219,000 units in its first week. The last time an album by a female artist sold more was in September, when Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet started with 362,000 units. Mayhem also gives Gaga her biggest streaming week ever -- the album's songs racked up more than 108 million official streams.

Mayhem marked a return to the dance-pop sound that originally made Gaga a star, which is why she told ABC News' Michael Strahan that she was initially fearful of using that sound again on Mayhem.

"As a woman in music, there was a lot of people that were like, 'Oh, like, this is who made her' or 'This is what made her,'" Gaga explained. "And I think that returning to pop music, for me, was a little bit, like, something I was afraid of because I wondered if I was believing what those people were saying."

But Gaga said when she went into the studio, "I went in with confidence. And I was like, "No, no. I made me, me.'"

Helping her realize that was her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who has multiple songwriting credits on Mayhem, as well as an executive producer credit, though he's not a professional musician. Why was he so involved?

"Well, we do a lot together," Gaga told Strahan, adding, "He's really creative. He plays guitar. He's, like, a beautiful musician. So we have a really creative relationship."

"My album's called Mayhem," she continues. "But ... it's also, like, nice to be in the mayhem with someone else -- like, facing life together."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

