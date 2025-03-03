Lady Gaga says it's taken her 'two decades to become the boss'

Lady Gaga's been a global superstar for years, but she says with her new album Mayhem, she's finally stepping into her power.

In a preview clip of an interview Gaga did with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, the "Abracadabra" singer said it's only now that she's "feeling confident in myself as a musician and as a songwriter and a producer, as an artist."

"I know that might sound silly, but it's actually taken me two decades to become the boss, in a way," she added. Noting that in her career she was "almost always the only woman in the room," Gaga continued, "I had to really work hard to maintain my sense of stability and my sense of purpose."

However, Gaga emphasized, "I always stuck to my guns when it came to my music and my artistry, but it was a real challenge, and I made it through that mayhem."

More of Gaga's sit-down with Good Morning America will air throughout the week leading up to the release of Mayhem on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.