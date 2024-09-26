Lady Gaga says new 'Harlequin' album is her "first project" with her fiancé

Turns out Lady Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, isn't just supportive of her career: he's part of it, too. Gaga says her new album, Harlequin, a companion album to her movie Joker: Folie à Deux, was a joint project.

Speaking to Attitude magazine at the premiere of the film in London, Gaga said, "It was my first project with Michael! We were so excited to conceive of it together." Polansky gets an executive producer credit on the project, which mixes new songs with the standards that Gaga sings in the film as Lee Quinzel aka Harley Quinn.

As for why she decided to squeeze out another album ahead of the release of LG7, Gaga explains, "You know, my experience with the character, Lee, was really, really personal. When we were making the movie, we were constantly discovering new things on set, through dance, through costumes, through make-up, through the story. When we were done with the movie, I wasn't done with her. Because I'm not done with her, I made Harlequin."

According to Gaga, the album has "so many different genres on it," which she says reflects the fact that Lee is a "complex woman that wants to be whoever she wants to be at any given moment. And that will not let anyone pin her down."

At the premiere, Vogue reports that Gaga wore the same short black-and-red hairstyle she sports in the video clip for one of the new songs, "The Joker," as well as a bright red, custom-made gown by Celine and electric-blue makeup with a drawn-on tear on her cheek.

