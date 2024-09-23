Lady Gaga says cryptic Instagram messages are "a secret"

Lady Gaga has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram the last few days: random phrases scrawled on colored backgrounds. What do they mean? She won't say.

The first one read, "I'm ready for my interview." The second one said, "Don't tell me what to wear." A third said, "No duct tape, no mission." That last one was set to some mellow acoustic guitar music.

Since Gaga is simultaneously prepping her new album, with the first single due in October, and the Oct. 4 release of her movie Joker: Folie à Deux, fans aren't quite sure what these messages are referring to.

When Entertainment Tonight caught up with Gaga on Sept. 22 and asked her specifically if the messages have to do with the movie or the music, she just grinned before murmuring, "It's a secret."

She added, "That was a good question there — it stumped me.”

It's possible that the phrases have something to do with the single, since we've already seen plenty of teasers for the movie. But we'll just have to wait and see.

