Lady Gaga scores first #1 hit from 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga debuted her latest single "Abracadabra" during the Grammys on Feb. 2, and it's already hit #1 -- on a very specific chart.

The song has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, which just came into existence five weeks ago. Because the chart is so new, it's only its second number one, following Tate McRae's "It's Ok I'm Ok," which reigned for four weeks.

The song's success on a Dance chart is no surprise, given the fact that Gaga has always done well in that genre. In fact, her debut album The Fame spent 569 weeks on Billboard's Top Dance Albums tally.

Over on the Billboard Hot 100, meanwhile, "Abracadabra" debuts at #29, but because of the odd release day, that doesn't represent a full week of streams or sales -- it should climb higher in the future. Still, that's enough to give Gaga her third Top 40 hit from her upcoming album Mayhem, following "Die With a Smile," which is currently #1, and "Disease," which peaked at #27.

The last time Gaga released an album that contained three Top 40 hits was back in 2013, with Artpop. Mayhem is out March 7.

