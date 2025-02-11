Lady Gaga scores second #1 hit from 'Mayhem'

Frank Lebon
By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga debuted her latest single, "Abracadabra," during the Grammys on Feb. 2 and it's already hit #1 — on a very specific chart.

The song has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, which came into existence five weeks ago. Because the chart is so new, it's only the chart's second number one, following Tate McRae's "It's ok I'm ok," which reigned for four weeks.

The song's success on a dance chart shouldn't come as a surprise, given that Gaga has always done well in that genre. In fact, her debut album, The Fame, spent 569 weeks on Billboard's Top Dance Albums tally.

Over on the Billboard Hot 100, meanwhile, "Abracadabra" debuted at #29, but because of the odd release day, that doesn't represent a full week of streams or sales. Still, that's enough to give Gaga her third Top 40 hit from her upcoming album, Mayhem, following "Die With a Smile," which is currently #1, and "Disease," which peaked at #27.

The last time Gaga released an album that contained three Top 40 hits was back in 2013, with Artpop. Mayhem is out March 7.

(An earlier version of this story was posted on Feb. 11, 2025. This version corrects the headline to clarify that while "Abracadabra" is Lady Gaga's first solo #1 hit from 'Mayhem,' it's her second overall).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

