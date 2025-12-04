Lady Gaga’s 'Abracadabra' is 'Rolling Stone'’s best song of 2025

Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" tops Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Best Songs of 2025.

The magazine describes the "magic" of the song, off Gaga's most recent album, Mayhem, writing, "The song was an immediate hit and 2025's most inescapable earworm anthem thanks to the way she and her sorceress' apprentices assembled a perfect Lady Gaga pop song — one that nods to early hits like 'Just Dance' and 'Bad Romance' right on the edge of glory while feeling totally of her own brand-new moment."

Also making the top 10 is "Golden" by KPop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X, performed by Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and EJAE, at #3; "Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter at #6; "The Fate of Ophelia" by Taylor Swift at #8; "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA at #9; and "The Subway" by Chappell Roan at #10.

Rolling Stone previously revealed its 100 Best Albums of 2025 list, with Gaga's Mayhem coming in at #2. Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos was #1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.