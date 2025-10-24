Lewis Capaldi announces new EP, 2026 North American tour

We were getting kinda used to Lewis Capaldi being back in the spotlight, and now he's announced a North American headlining tour for 2026.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. local time at LewisCapaldi.com. A presale, which you can sign up for now, starts Oct. 27; an Amex presale for the Hollywood Bowl show on May 2 will begin Friday at 10 a.m. PT.
Lewis has also announced a new EP, Survive, due out Nov. 14. It includes the three songs Lewis has released so far this year: "Something In the Heavens," "Survive" and one that arrived Friday, "Almost." Another new song, "The Day That I Die," rounds out the four-track package.
There's also a live video of Lewis performing "Almost" in concert. He wrote of the song on Instagram, "absolutely buzzing for you all to hear this one!"
