Lewis Capaldi shares update on his health amid break from touring

Lewis Capaldi has shared an update on his health since announcing his break from touring back in June 2023.

The "Before You Go" singer said at the time that he would be taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future" to focus on his mental and physical health.

In a note shared on his social accounts on New Year's Eve, the Scottish singer wrote, "As most of you will know, I'm currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it's been going great! I've been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette's and anxiety issues."

He continued, "I'm really happy to say I've noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June."

Capaldi also shared that he was "completely overwhelmed" by the response he received after announcing his break and thanked all his fans for their messages. The singer noted that he was also appreciative of the response from his fans to his second studio album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which he released in May.

Due to the overwhelming response to the project, Capaldi announced he was releasing an extended edition of the album, with five additional songs, which arrived on New Year's Day.

The singer told fans he intends to "continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life."

"I want to make absolutely sure I'm 100 % before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!" he added.

