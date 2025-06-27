Lewis Capaldi returns to Glastonbury: 'It's so good to be back'

Two years after he was forced to cut his set short, Lewis Capaldi returned to the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

Lewis was heavily rumored to be the surprise artist on the festival lineup, so it wasn't a complete shock when he took to the event's main Pyramid Stage on Friday night. According to the BBC, he told the crowd, "Glastonbury, it's so good to be back. I'm not going to say much up here today because if I did I might start crying."

Prior to performing his final song, his #1 hit "Someone You Loved," Lewis said, "I couldn't sing this song two years ago. I might struggle to finish it today for different reasons. My name is Lewis Capaldi and I'm f***** back, baby."

The Scottish singer, who has Tourette's syndrome, lost his voice and started to experience tics while singing that song in 2023. The crowd stepped in to finish it for him; after that, he announced he was taking a break to get his "physical and mental health in order."

"It's just a short set today but I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn't finish first time around," he said Friday, according to the BBC. "Second time's a charm on this one, everybody."

Lewis sang seven songs during his set, including the new track "Survive," which he released at midnight Thursday. The BBC reports that he told the crowd, "The last two years haven't been the best for me. It's been difficult at times. I wanted to write a song that was about overcoming that stuff. This has been my goal, to get back here, doing this."

