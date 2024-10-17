Liam Payne died of multiple traumas, internal and external bleeding: Preliminary autopsy report

A preliminary autopsy report from the Argentinian Public Prosecutor's Office has revealed new details about Liam Payne's tragic death, stating that the singer died of "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding."

The preliminary report, released Thursday, stated that the injuries the former One Direction member sustained were the result of a fall from the balcony of a third-floor hotel room Payne was staying at in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Twenty-five injuries were reported on Payne's body, all a result of his fall, the autopsy revealed.

The report stated that the head injuries were sufficient to cause death, and the cause of death was related to the height of Payne's fall.

The autopsy found no signs of a fight. The report noted that Payne was alone in the room at the time of his death.

The prosecutor's office said it also requested additional exams, including histopathological, biochemical and toxicological exams, with results expected in the coming days.

State police in Argentina reported Wednesday that Payne died after falling from his third-floor hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31.

Emergency services were called in order to deal with a man acting erratically and perhaps under the influence, Alberto Crescenti, the director of SAME, Buenos Aires' emergency medical services, told ABC News.

Payne's body was found in the inner courtyard of the hotel, where he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Crescenti.

Crescenti told local Argentinian media outlet TN that Payne fell 13 to 14 meters, the equivalent of about 42 to 45 feet, describing the injuries as "very serious" and "incompatible with life."

Crescenti added emergency services arrived at the scene at 5:11 p.m. local time, seven minutes after they received the emergency services call. Crescenti also told the outlet there was no possibility of trying to save the man, whose identity was only discovered after he was confirmed dead.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.