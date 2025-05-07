Liam Payne died without a will, left a $32 million estate

Following the shocking death of One Direction's Liam Payne last year, it's now been reported that the singer, who was worth $32 million, died without a will.

The U.K. paper The Guardian reports that when Liam died at age 31, he was worth around $32.41 million. Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son, Bear, 8, is now legally responsible for Liam's money, property and possessions, because she's been named an administrator of his estate, along with a music industry lawyer.

Under English law, if someone dies without a will their spouse and then their children have first claim to the estate. Because Liam wasn't married, Tweedy could conceivably put the money in a trust for Bear to inherit when he comes of age. He and Tweedy, who's simply known as Cheryl in the U.K., were together from 2016 to 2018.

Liam died of multiple traumas after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina in October. In February, charges of criminal negligence against three of the five people who were charged in his death were dropped.

