Lil Nas X drops "HERE WE GO!" as theme song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Lil Nas X's latest song "HERE WE GO!" is the theme song for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, so feel free to call him Detective Montero.

The rapper dropped the energetic and catchy tune -- which notably features a sample of Harold Faltermeyer's iconic original "Axel F" theme song from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop -- on Friday.

In a recent interview, Lil Nas X said the first time he heard the original theme song was on Family Guy, and he thought, "Wait, that's actually a nice little melody," before he saw the film years later.

"It was actually kind of insane," the "Old Town Road" singer said about getting to leave his mark on the beloved film franchise starring Eddie Murphy. "I was a bit, like, emotional."

"And I know, like, my dad and family, this probably would be the thing they'd go the most, like, insane about me doing, because it's so close to them," he added.

According to a press release, Lil Nas X's song is featured multiple times throughout Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and plays over the end credits as the movie's theme song.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F streams July 3 on Netflix.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

