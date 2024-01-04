Lil Nas X documentary coming to HBO and Max this month; he claps back at haters

Coinciding with the "greatest comeback of all time" — which is what Lil Nas X is calling his new era — a movie focusing on his tour is hitting cable and streaming later this month.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will debut on HBO on January 27 and will also stream on Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival, follows the rapper over two months as he does his first major tour and discusses his career and identity as a Black queer performer.

On January 3, Lil Nas X announced that a new song and video would arrive next week. Seemingly in response to some online hate he'd received as a result of the announcement, Nas wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I love this constant cycle the world has with me. when i started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. then i made the biggest song of all time."

That would be "Old Town Road," which spent more weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other song in history.

"yall called me a one hit wonder. then i dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits," he continued, referring to his 2021 debut album, Montero.

"now yall saying my new s*** not finna do nothing," he concluded. "At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite."

