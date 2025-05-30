LISA's journey to solo stardom to be subject of new documentary

LISA's path from BLACKPINK member to solo star has already included highlights like a top 10 album, a starring role in The White Lotus, a Coachella spot, a performance at the Oscars and a duet with Maroon 5. Now, her journey will be captured in a new documentary.

Directed by Sue Kim, the film will follow one year in the life of the singer as she steps out on her own. In a statement, LISA said, "This has been such an incredible year and I'm so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans."

She added, "Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We’ve been all around the world together and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come.”

Kim added, "There have been so many moments on her journey that I think will surprise people and give a glimpse into her world that no one’s ever seen before. I’m excited for viewers to watch the film and witness this extraordinary moment in her life.”

Starting July 12, LISA will rejoin BLACKPINK for a world tour that begins with two shows at SoFi Stadium in LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.