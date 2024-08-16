Listen to Hozier's new ﻿﻿'Unaired' ﻿EP

Hozier is taking you to new music once more.

The "Take Me to Church" artist has released a three-track EP called Unaired, which marks the one-year anniversary of his 2023 album, Unreal Unearth. It includes the previously teased songs "July" and "Nobody's Soldier," as well as a collaboration with the folk musician Bedouine called "That You Are."

You can listen to Unaired now via digital outlets.

In between Unreal Unearth and Unaired, Hozier released the EP Unheard in March, featuring the #1 hit single "Too Sweet." Both EPs feature material originally recorded during the Unreal Unearth sessions that didn't end up making the album.

Hozier is currently on a U.S. headlining tour, which stretches into September.

