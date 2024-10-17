Lizzo avoids answering question about hostile workplace allegations

Lizzo avoided questions about the hostile work environment she allegedly created during a Fortune Most Powerful Women event.

"You know, I don't want to talk about things like that," Lizzo said when asked to discuss how she felt. "This isn't the space for it. We're celebrating female CEOs and powerful women. This isn't really the space to talk about the negative things that happen to us. 'Cause so much negative stuff happens to powerful women, and this is not the space."

When the event's moderator said she thought it was good way for a "powerful woman" like Lizzo to clear things up with her truth, Lizzo responded, "Right. As I agree with you, I don't think this is the platform for that," before laughing.

Lizzo was sued by former employees last year in lawsuits alleging she created a hostile work environment in which they were subjected to harassment, discrimination and bullying. She denied the claims and later announced a hiatus, writing on Instagram, “I'm taking a gap year & protecting my peace."

Lizzo's since returned to social media, showing fans her workouts, her weight loss and sharing her thoughts on topics related to mental health and music.

