Lizzo, Morgan Wallen to perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Lizzo and Morgan Wallen, who both have new albums on the way, are set to perform on Saturday Night Live.

Morgan most recently topped the chart with his Post Malone duet, "I Had Some Help." He's set to release a new album called I'm the Problem; the title track is out now. He'll perform on the March 29 show, which will be hosted by Mikey Madison, who just won the best actress Oscar for her starring role in the film Anora.

This will be Morgan's first appearance on SNL since December 2020.

Lizzo, meanwhile, has a new album coming called Love in Real Life. She'll perform on the April 12 episode, hosted by Jon Hamm. This will be Lizzo's fourth time on the show: in 2022 she hosted and was the musical guest, and appeared as the musical guest on the episode hosted by Austin Butler. Her debut came as the musical guest on a 2019 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy.

There are currently no release dates for Lizzo and Morgan's albums.

