Lizzo wears vintage Britney tee in 'SNL' promo after controversial comments about her on podcast

In a new series of promos for this weekend's Saturday Night Live, Lizzo appears with guest host Jon Hamm and cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez. They make the usual awkward jokes, but what's more interesting is what Lizzo is wearing in the video.

Lizzo is rocking a vintage Britney Spears t-shirt, which might be a way of reaffirming her Britney fandom. That's because it comes after she made some controversial comments about the "Toxic" star on the April 1 edition of the podcast Sibling Rivalry.

In the episode, she talked about a 2021 Twitter post in which she declared Janet Jackson was the Queen of Pop -- rather than the usual holder of that title, Madonna -- and called Britney the Princess of Pop, which is her usual nickname.

"Here is why I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop: Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it," Lizzo explained. "Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet. Janet was first ... and I'm just putting it out there."

"It's not because someone is better than the other. She was just first, and she is Janet. She invented this s***," Lizzo continued, calling Madonna "the pop icon."

Fans were angry at Lizzo for her comments. One wrote on X, "Disrespecting THE Britney Spears in 2025 ??? That's why nobody's listening to your new songs @lizzo."

Another fan said that Britney was merely a "student" of Janet, adding, "She has graduated and succeeded in her OWN lane to become a blueprint herself. Lizzo done lost her damn mind."

"Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator," added another. "She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl."

