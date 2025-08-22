Loafing you was bread: Taylor Swift's pal Zoë Kravitz raves over her baking skills

Thanks to her appearance on the New Heights podcast, the world now knows that Taylor Swift is obsessed with baking sourdough bread -- and one famous actress can confirm: It's yummy.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 to promote her new film Caught Stealing, Taylor's friend Zoë Kravitz said, "She does make very good sourdough bread. It's insane." She also said the last time she had it was "like, a week ago." When her co-star Austin Butler noted, "Yeah, you got the bread delivered a week ago," she confirmed, "Yeah, she sent me some bread."

"Taylor Swift sent you some bread?" interviewer Scott Mills said incredulously. Zoë shrugged, "She's a really good friend and she makes really good bread."

"Imagine having your bread sent to you by Taylor Swift," Mills continued. "Imagine anyone sending you bread," Zoë pointed out. "It's just about, is the bread good and was it sent to you?"

But when Mills tried to get Zoë to spill about Taylor's new album, she shut him down. "Just be excited," she said. "Mind your business! Be excited!"

Meanwhile, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt -- who is essentially Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce's boss -- tells People that she can't wait to hear The Life of a Showgirl.

"Her music always tells such powerful stories, and I can't wait to see the fresh creativity and emotion she's bringing this time," said Gracie, adding, "Every release feels like a new chapter, and I'm looking forward to hearing the songs and stories only she can share."

