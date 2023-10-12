What You Need to Know About Breast Cancer Risk Factors, Prevention, Early Detection and Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events

Breast Cancer Awareness Month began in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries. Betty Ford helped kick off the week-long event, as she was herself a survivor of breast cancer. She was diagnosed when her husband, Gerald Ford, was president of the United States and brought even more attention to breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help support life-saving research and life-changing support.

Learn more about Breast Cancer, risk factors, prevention and more, below.

What Is Breast Cancer?

Breast Cancer Statistics:

Breast Cancer is the 2nd most common cancer in women (after skin cancer).

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer during their lifetime.

40,000 women die from Breast Cancer annually

11% of Breast Cancers are diagnosed in women under the age of 45.

While some forms of Breast Cancer are related to genetic factors, 95% of Breast Cancers occur randomly.

Early detection is the key to surviving Breast Cancer.

During the Pandemic, Breast Cancer Screenings dropped by 80% - Don’t Delay Longer!

Kinds of Breast Cancer

The most common kinds of breast cancer are:

Invasive ductal carcinoma. The cancer cells begin in the ducts and then grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also spread, or metastasize, to other parts of the body. Invasive lobular carcinoma. Cancer cells begin in the lobules and then spread from the lobules to the breast tissues that are close by. These invasive cancer cells can also spread to other parts of the body.

Early Detection is the Key

Your doctor will check your breasts and lymph nodes during your annual Women’s Wellness Exam, but Mammograms are the most common way that Breast Cancer is detected.

If an abnormality is detected in a Screening Mammogram, you may be sent for a Diagnostic Mammogram, Breast Ultrasound or Breast MRI. Pending those outcomes, a needle biopsy may be necessary to confirm a diagnosis of Breast Cancer.

At what age - and how often - to get a Mammogram

(Recommendations depend on your personal risk factors. See below.)

The recommended age to begin getting mammograms is between 40 and 44.

Annual Mammograms are recommended for women ages 45 - 54.

Starting at age 55, women should get Mammograms annually or every 2 years.

** If you have a family history of Breast Cancer (a first-degree relative, such as a parent, sibling or child), you’ll want to start getting Mammograms approximately 10 years before the age the relative was diagnosed (but not earlier than 25).

Factors that can increase your risk for Breast Cancer

A family history of Breast Cancer (a first-degree relative)

Obesity

Early start of Menstruation, Late Onset of Menopause

Never having had a child

Taking Hormone Replacement Therapy

Taking Birth Control pills

Smoking cigarettes

Drinking alcohol

Women of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, African-American, Caribbean and Hispanic Women have a slightly higher risk of developing Breast Cancer.

Warning Signs

Not all Breast cancers can be found with Mammography. YOU know your body best. If you notice any of the following, call your doctor right away.

A lump, a hard knot, or thickening on the breast area or underarm.

Swelling, warmth, redness, or darkening of the breast; itching or scaling.

Change in the size or shape of the breast.

Skin irritation, puckering or dimpling.

Unexplained discharge.

Pain in the breast that does not go away.

Prevention

Eliminating risk factors under your control can greatly reduce your risk for Breast Cancer.

Maintain a healthy weight

Eat more fruits & vegetables

Adopt an Active Lifestyle:

Exercise regularly for about 30 minutes, 5 times a week.

Even 10 minute sessions that add up to 30 minutes make a difference.

Do activities you enjoy, whether it’s walking, gardening or cross-fit.

*Quit smoking.

*Limit alcohol intake.

*Get your regular mammogram, according to the recommended schedule.

Local Organizations that Provide Support for People Dealing with Breast Cancer

The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative

Susan G. Komen

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Florida Mobile Mammography

Memorial Breast Care Center

Memorial Health Care System Women’s Imaging Services

Memorial Regional Hospital Mobile Mammography Van

Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center









