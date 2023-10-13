Presented by Calder Casino. Bigger. Better. Bolder.

We've gathered information and guidance on everything from 'What is Breast Cancer?' to a list of Local Organizations that provide support for Breast Cancer patients and loved ones. You'll also find Events scheduled throughout October that raise funds for many of these organizations, provide mammograms and increase awareness. We hope this helps you as we strive for a world without cancer.

Background

Breast Cancer Awareness Month began in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries. Betty Ford helped kick off the week-long event, as she was herself a survivor of breast cancer. She was diagnosed when her husband, Gerald Ford, was president of the United States and brought even more attention to breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help support life-saving research and life-changing support.

Learn more about Breast Cancer, risk factors, prevention and more, below. You’ll also find a list of local organizations that provide support and services for people and loved ones coping with Breast Cancer.

What Is Breast Cancer?

Breast Cancer Statistics:

Breast Cancer is the 2nd most common cancer in women (after skin cancer).

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer during their lifetime.

40,000 women die from Breast Cancer annually

11% of Breast Cancers are diagnosed in women under the age of 45.

While some forms of Breast Cancer are related to genetic factors, 95% of Breast Cancers occur randomly.

Early detection is the key to surviving Breast Cancer.

During the Pandemic, Breast Cancer Screenings dropped by 80% - Don’t Delay Longer!

Events and Specials During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 17, 2023, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Breast Cancer Awareness Day at Community Health of South Florida

October 17, 2023, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: YWCA’s Circle of Support free cancer support group at North Dade Regional Library

October 19, 2023, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Living Well With Cancer Community Resource & Education Fair at Gilda’s Club, Fort Lauderdale

October 21, 2023, 7:30 a.m.: Paint Perrine Pink Breast Cancer Walk at Wilbur B. Bell West Perrine Park

October 21, 2023, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Free Screening Mammograms for Women who Qualify. Holy Cross Healthplex. To register, call 954-762-3649.

October 21, 2023, 7:30 a.m.: American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer - Broward’ at Amerant Bank Arena (Panthers Arena)

October 21, 2023, 8 a.m.: Mayor’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk & Run-a-Thon at C13 Trailway, Lauderdale Lakes

October 24, 2023, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: YWCA’s Circle of Support free cancer support group at North Dade Regional Library

October 27, 2023, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Vice Mayor’s Breast Cancer Awareness Community Health Fair at Lauderdale Lakes Multi-Purpose Center

October 27, 2023, 7 p.m.: Mobile Mammography Initiative’s ‘Blossom Into Hope’ Art show and Silent Auction, presented by FIU School of Medicine at Museum of Graffiti, Miami

October 28, 2023, 7 a.m.: American Cancer Society’s ‘ Making Strides Against Breast Cancer - Miami ’ at Loan Depot Park

October 28, 2023, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.: ‘We Stand Together’ Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair at St. Stephens Promartyr Church, Miramar

October 28, 2023, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Breast Cancer Health Fair & Free Screenings at St. Croix Medical Group, Lauderdale Lakes

October 28, 2023, Any time, Anywhere: Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Where You Are

October 28, 2023, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Pink Out Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner at Lauderdale Lakes Multi-Purpose Center

October 29, 2023, 9 a.m.: MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer) Survivor & Thriver Fashion Show at Macy’s, Town Center at Boca Raton





Kinds of Breast Cancer

The most common kinds of breast cancer are:

Invasive ductal carcinoma. The cancer cells begin in the ducts and then grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also spread, or metastasize, to other parts of the body. Invasive lobular carcinoma. Cancer cells begin in the lobules and then spread from the lobules to the breast tissues that are close by. These invasive cancer cells can also spread to other parts of the body.

Early Detection is the Key

Your doctor will check your breasts and lymph nodes during your annual Women’s Wellness Exam, but Mammograms are the most common way that Breast Cancer is detected.

If an abnormality is detected in a Screening Mammogram, you may be sent for a Diagnostic Mammogram, Breast Ultrasound or Breast MRI. Pending those outcomes, a needle biopsy may be necessary to confirm a diagnosis of Breast Cancer.

At what age - and how often - to get a Mammogram

(Recommendations depend on your personal risk factors. See below.)

The recommended age to begin getting mammograms is between 40 and 44.

Annual Mammograms are recommended for women ages 45 - 54.

Starting at age 55, women should get Mammograms annually or every 2 years.

** If you have a family history of Breast Cancer (a first-degree relative, such as a parent, sibling or child), you’ll want to start getting Mammograms approximately 10 years before the age the relative was diagnosed (but not earlier than 25).

Factors that can increase your risk for Breast Cancer

A family history of Breast Cancer (a first-degree relative)

Obesity

Early start of Menstruation, Late Onset of Menopause

Never having had a child

Taking Hormone Replacement Therapy

Taking Birth Control pills

Smoking cigarettes

Drinking alcohol

Women of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, African-American, Caribbean and Hispanic Women have a slightly higher risk of developing Breast Cancer.

Warning Signs

Not all Breast cancers can be found with Mammography. YOU know your body best. If you notice any of the following, call your doctor right away.

A lump, a hard knot, or thickening on the breast area or underarm.

Swelling, warmth, redness, or darkening of the breast; itching or scaling.

Change in the size or shape of the breast.

Skin irritation, puckering or dimpling.

Unexplained discharge.

Pain in the breast that does not go away.

Prevention

Eliminating risk factors under your control can greatly reduce your risk for Breast Cancer.

Maintain a healthy weight - Eat more fruits & vegetables.

Adopt an Active Lifestyle - Exercise regularly for about 30 minutes, 5 times a week.

Do activities you enjoy, whether it’s walking, gardening or cross-fit.

*Quit smoking.

*Limit alcohol intake.

*Get your regular mammogram, according to the recommended schedule.

Local Organizations that Provide Support for People Dealing with Breast Cancer

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Florida Mobile Mammography

Holy Cross Health Breast Cancer Clinic

Jackson Health System Breast Cancer Care

Memorial Breast Care Center

Memorial Health Care System Women’s Imaging Services

Memorial Regional Hospital Mobile Mammography Van

Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health

Susan G. Komen

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative









