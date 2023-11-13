CMG Miami is Spreading Positivity Throughout Our Markets and Communities

Our mission is to expand our positive impact beyond our markets and communities. Once you’ve participated, kindly encourage your colleagues to do the same. Your engagement and voice can inspire others to join us as we uphold our culture of generosity, service, and giving back.

Our goal is to raise $25,000 as Team CMG. To do that, we need your help. Getting involved is easy and takes just a few simple steps:

Step 1: Click on the Link

Click here to go to our CMG Gives Back portal on the United Way website.

Step 2: Set Up Your Account

Follow the prompts to create your personalized CMG Gives Back account. This only takes a minute and will provide you with local giving opportunities.

Step 3: Choose the Amount You Want to Give

You’ll be directly billed for your donation.

Step 4: Choose Your Local Options

After you choose the amount you want to give, you can search local charitable causes and organizations that resonate with you and align with your passions.

Step 5: Securely Contribute

Simply provide your contribution information to support your chosen cause(s). Rest assured, your personal and financial information will be kept secure, and your contributions will go directly to the organization(s) you’ve selected.

Step 6: Track Our Impact

Our portal allows us to track our collective CMG progress, so we can check back to see how we’re doing to achieve our goal.

CMG Gives Back

In partnership with United Way, an organization with over 100 years of experience in supporting communities worldwide, our campaign is designed to unite all CMG employees in a collective effort to donate to worthy causes in our markets. This initiative is an opportunity for us to live out our Purpose and commitment to elevate people and communities.

We believe CMG Gives Back is the right thing to do, and our employees have told us they want a program like this. We also know that prospective employees are more attracted to companies that value giving back to the community.









