The Hollywood Housing Authority announced it will be opening wait lists for several housing programs for Section 8, families and the elderly starting Sept. 19, 2023.

The mission of the Hollywood Housing Authority is to provide safe, decent, and sanitary housing conditions for very low-income families, encourage self-sufficiency and manage resources efficiently.

09/05/2023

Waiting List Announcement - Driftwood Terrace The Hollywood Housing Authority notice of opening of the Waiting List for the Public Housing Program for the Elderly 62 years of age and older.



Hollywood Housing Authority, which administers the Public Housing rental subsidy program, in accordance with Federal, State, and local law, will be accepting names for the Public Housing Preliminary Waiting list from the first 100 families/individuals that call in.



Only 1 name per phone call will be accepted. WALK-INS WILL NOT BE PERMITTED. NO EXCEPTIONS.



Please have available:

-Name

-Address

-Telephone #

-Social Security #

-Date of Birth



The following preference will be given:

1] Persons who reside or are employed within the City of Hollywood will be given a preference.

Phone calls will be accepted between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM beginning on Thursday, September 21, 2023, until the 100 names are reached. Do Not Call before September 21, 2023.



Absolutely NO walk-ins will be accepted. Please call: 954.367.9521 TTY/TDD 754.270.6033 (hearing or speech impaired ONLY. No other calls will be accepted on this line.) The Hollywood Housing Authority does not discriminate on the basis of the federally protected classes in the access to admission procedure or employment of its housing programs and activities and provides Equal Housing Opportunity to all.

09/05/2023

Waiting List Announcement - Apollo Terrace The Hollywood Housing Authority Notice of the opening of the Waiting List for the Public Housing Program for Families.



Hollywood Housing Authority, which administers the Public Housing rental subsidy program in accordance with Federal, State, and local law, will be accepting names for the Public Housing Preliminary Waiting list from the first 50 families/individuals that call in.



Only 1 name per phone call will be accepted. WALK-INS WILL NOT BE PERMITTED. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Please have available:

-Name

-Address

-Telephone #

-Social Security #

-Date of Birth



The following preference will be given:

1] Persons who reside or are employed within the City of Hollywood will be given a preference. Phone calls will be accepted between 9:00 A.M and 4:00 P.M. beginning on Friday, September 22, 2023, until the 50 names are reached. DO NOT CALL before September 22, 2023.



Absolutely NO walk-ins will be accepted. Please call: 954.367.9524

TTY/TDD 754.270.6033 (hearing or speech impaired ONLY. No other calls will be accepted on this line.)

The Hollywood Housing Authority does not discriminate on the basis of the federally protected classes in the access to admission procedure or employment of its housing programs and activities and provides Equal Housing Opportunity to all.

09/05/2023

Waiting List Announcement - Section 8 The Hollywood Housing Authority’s notice of the opening of the Waiting List for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program.



Hollywood Housing Authority, which administers the Section 8 Rental Subsidy Program, in accordance with Federal, State, and Local Law, will be accepting names for the Section 8 Preliminary Waiting List from the first 500 families/individuals that call in.



Only 1 name per phone call will be accepted. WALK-INS WILL NOT BE PERMITTED. NO EXCEPTIONS.



Please have available:

-Name

-Address

-Telephone

-Number

-Social Security Number

-Date Of Birth



The following preferences will be given:

1] Persons who reside or are employed within the city of Hollywood will be given preference.

2] Families who have been successfully participating in for the last 180 days or have graduated from an approved Hollywood Transitional Family Housing Program within the last two (2) years will be given second preference.

Phone calls will be accepted between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM beginning on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, and will be continued on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, or until 500 names are reached. Do not call before September 19, 2023.



Absolutely NO WALK-INS will be accepted. Please call: 954.367.9518 TTY/TDD 754.270.6033 (hearing or speech impaired only. No other calls will be accepted on this line.) The Hollywood Housing Authority does not discriminate on the basis of the federally protected classes in the access to admission procedure or employment of its housing programs and activities and provides equal housing opportunity to all.

The Hollywood Housing Authority Notice

The Hollywood Housing Authority has been providing affordable housing to families and individuals in the city of Hollywood, FL since 1975. Today HHA operates 120 public housing units and administers 828 HCV/Section 8 vouchers. The Hollywood Housing Authority maintains its properties within the City of Hollywood. In addition, subsidized private units for the Housing Choice Voucher Program administered by the Hollywood Housing Authority can be found in all sections of the community. In conjunction with public and private sector organizations, the Hollywood Housing Authority conducts a variety of programs for residents. By bringing together a team of various organizations, the Hollywood Housing Authority strives to make self-sufficiency a way of life.

