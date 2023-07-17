Purpose Built Families Foundation/Operation Sacred Trust; a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting homeless veterans, their families, and survivors (Gold Star Families). We are seeking financial assistance for an upcoming fundraiser aimed at raising funds to provide housing solutions for our deserving veterans.

As you are well aware, the issue of homelessness among veterans is a pressing concern that requires immediate attention and support. According to recent reports, there are approximately 2500 homeless veterans in Broward and Miami Dade Counties. This alarming figure demonstrates the urgent need to address this issue and provide secure housing for those who have selflessly served our nation

Purpose Built Families Foundation/Operation Sacred Trust has taken the initiative to organize a fundraising event specifically tailored to alleviate homelessness among veterans. The event will bring together individuals, businesses, and community organizations to raise awareness and generate financial support for this critical cause. Purpose Built Families Foundation/Operation Sacred Trust aim to create a positive impact in the lives of homeless veterans and their families by offering them safe and stable housing options.





Operation Sacred Trust’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program’s Housing Department offers benefits to landlords providing safe, stable, affordable housing to Broward and Miami-Dade County Veterans. Learn more at operationsacredtrust.com, email Janely@411veterans.com or call (855) SSVF-411 (855-778-3411).





Dozens of Miami’s formerly homeless veterans were treated to an extraordinary performance of the Miami International Symphony Orchestra (MISO) right at home this month. Guest conductor Ollantay Velasquez exquisitely led the concert as symphony leader and Master Conductor Eduardo Marturet narrated from Greece.

The performance was delivered as a collaboration between the Miami Symphony and Operation Sacred Trust, a VA-funded Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program serving thousands of homeless and at-risk veteran families in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The concert took place on the top floor of Carrfour Supportive Housing’s Barbara Shuler Manor Apartments in Liberty City, where scores of formerly homeless veterans have lived since Miami achieved ambitious HUD benchmarks to declare at end to chronic veteran homelessness in 2019. That achievement was largely a result of Carrfour prioritizing placements of chronically homeless veterans in the nonprofit’s newest supportive housing communities with support from Purpose Built Families Foundation’s Operation Sacred Trust SSVF team.

Among the musicians, Rafael López performed on singing bowls; Ed Calle on the saxophone.

The Operation Sacred Trust collaboration and Miami Symphony Orchestra concert was made possible by generous grant funding from Art for All of Southeast Florida, South Arts, PNC Arts Alive, and COX Media.

Your help is needed. Support Purpose Built Families Foundation/Operation Sacred Trust today.

Board of Trustees at Purpose Built Families Foundation/Operation Sacred Trust

P: 954-890-4968 P: 855-778-3411 ext 818 F: 954-337-2981 E: mary@pbfamilies.org

Homeless Veterans Programs & Supportive Services in Miami & Dade (www.411veterans.com) OST Broward Veteran Service Center

201 SE 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

OST Miami Veteran Service Center

1400 NW 54th St., Suite 100

Miami, FL 33142





