She’s BACCCKKK- Executive TV Producer and Host Kitty Lundan returns for the second season of What’s Poppin, PBC? A show that explores the Palm Beach County’s hot spots. When you come to visit Palm Beach County, Kitty Lundan will show you What’s Poppin! This Season Kitty will be going to some of the best BBQ spots. She will make you fall in love with PBC by showing you places you can say I Do! Kitty knows people love their pets and that’s why she will be featuring pet friendly locations. Kitty will be “poppin” up at some local events that are sure to grab your attention. Kitty will also be exploring some nature and so much more. Catch the What’s Poppin PBC Crew out on location this October. Look for the What’s Poppin PBC Bus sponsored by Bus One LLC. Season 2 airs on WSFL Channel 39 (The CW) April 7, 2024, and on PBTV.

Visit ThePalmBeaches.TV to explore and share these shows with family and friends.

Kitty Lundan

Kitty Lundan , Host and Creator

Kenya “Kitty Lundan” Madison, entertainer, songwriter, media personality, motivational speaker, creative director, scriptwriter, journalist, and make-up artist. Kitty has been employed in the cable industry for over 18 years. Kitty is married with two sons.

Host and Creator of her popular Facebook talk show “The People of Power and Creator of Black Girl Trending. The People of Power show highlights politicians, businesses, newsmakers, celebrities, athletes, and community organizations. To date, she has conducted over 400 interviews. Kitty is a member of ICABA International and is a media affiliate with the Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County. The Shepards Heart AME Church awarded her the “My Shero” Award in 2018. 2019 Keynote Speaker for Palm Beach County Business Match Maker. Kitty’s first written gospel single, My Testimony, was produced by Henry Fuse, sung by Theresa Michelle, and released in July 2017. Other newly released singles in 2019 include: “New Money,” “Bossed Up,” and “Touchdown.” June 19, 2020, Kitty released Now I Can’t Breathe. The Music Video made its debut on MSNBC.

Who is Kitty Lundan? Persistent, passionate, charismatic, and everything she sets her mind to be.

Motto: When you are at your best, you are unstoppable!

©2023 Cox Media Group