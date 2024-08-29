Location of Harry Styles' first kiss to get special protection

By Andrea Dresdale

An old viaduct where Harry Styles allegedly had his first kiss is a mecca for the singer's fans — but they're causing so much damage that the site's owners have now been forced to take action.

Twemlow Viaduct is located near Harry's hometown of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England. The 183-year-old viaduct is a Grade-II listed structure, which means that it's of special historic interest and is nationally important. However, the BBC reports that fans have been scrawling and scratching their names and messages on the bricks for years, despite it being a criminal offense to do so.

According to the BBC, the company that owns the viaduct is erecting a new wall with blank panels where fans can leave messages, in hopes of protecting the viaduct from "potential, well-meaning damage."

"We are excited to see how fans react and take ownership of the wall over the coming weeks, while ensuring the viaduct remains a cherished landmark for future generations," said the project's lead engineer.

The protection is needed now more than ever, since the viaduct is one of the stops on Holmes Chapel's Harry Styles tour, which has attracted fans from as far away as India, Australia and Canada.

