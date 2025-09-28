Lola Young cancels performance at All Things Go festival in DC

Lola Young performs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Andrea Dresdale

After collapsing onstage Saturday night at the All Things Go festival in Forest Hills, New York, Lola Young announced on Sunday that she would no longer be appearing at the Washington, D.C., edition of the festival that evening.

On Instagram, she wrote, "I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I'm sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you'll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care."

She added, "To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."

As previously reported, Lola performed several songs on Saturday before collapsing and being carried off the stage by her team. Later that night, she posted on her Instagram Story, "Hi, For anyone who saw my set at all things go today, i am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support."

She had previously canceled an appearance on Friday, with her manager Nick Shymansky writing on her  Instagram Story, "Unfortunately due to a sensitive matter I have advised Lola Young to pull out of performing ... this evening. Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!