Lola Young delivers 'One Thing' to fans, along with a 'Messy' video

Lola Young goes for sensory overload in the Dave Meyers-directed video for her new single, "One Thing."

"It's a song that on first listen sounds like I'm talking about one thing. Sex. Which I am, of course," Lola says of the new track. "However, sex in itself is never about one thing."

In the clip, Lola faces off against a guy in a boxing ring and gets bloody, harasses a guy on the street, cozies up to another guy on a motorcycle and makes out with a blowup doll with her face on it. All this is intercut with videos of people eating various foods -- noodles, watermelon, candy apples, cream cake -- in an extremely 'Messy' manner, pun intended.

"I wanted to make a song and music video that is thought-provoking and highlights sex being both a fun and light thing, not always meaningful, as well as showing how gender roles can be reversed," she explains.

In the song, Lola sings, "Everybody wants to know ya/ But me, I only want one thing/ I don't even want your number/ Don't care if you got another/ 'Cause tonight, I'm your only lover/ and I'ma give you that one thing."

On Instagram, Lola writes, "i wanted to highlight that a woman's character can be sexy and fun free cheeky and self deprecating all at the same time. This video is everything i wanted it to be and more. It's almost like an alter ego of mine got dropped in an alternate universe ... GO WATCH enjoy it, laugh to it and dance freely to it."

Lola has promised that a new album is coming as well, but there aren't any details on that just yet.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

