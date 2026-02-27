Lola Young sets one-off concert in LA

After dropping out of the spotlight in September, Lola Young is set to perform her first headlining show at the London Palladium on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning star has also announced a similarly intimate show in LA.

In an email to fans, she writes that she'll be playing the one-off show on March 16 at the Orpheum Theatre. "I've always wanted to perform there and it's going to be a special moment," she writes. Registration is open through Monday at 10 p.m. PT for a chance to buy tickets to the show.

"I appreciate each and everyone [sic] of you for being fans in the first place and for wanting to come and see me live. I never take you for granted," she continues, adding that she's using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to ensure any tickets that are resold will be offered at the original price.

"I love you all. Let’s make it a special one," she concludes.

Lola explains in an Instagram post that the LA show is part of a series of appearances she's planning to make in the U.S. in March, including a showcase at the South by Southwest Festival on March 12 and a performance at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar party on March 15.

