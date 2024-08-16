Looking for the perfect summer song? Rising artist UPSAHL's got you covered

If there's one song that sums up the kind of summer we've had, it could be "Summer So Hot" by UPSAHL. The singer, born Taylor Upsahl, has been releasing music since 2018, but you may know her from the songs she's written for Madison Beer, Demi Lovato, Reneé Rapp, Dove Cameron and Dua Lipa. If you've heard Future Nostalgia, you've heard her work.

"It sort of happened by accident," UPSAHL tells ABC Audio. "I was only really writing for myself. And then I wrote this song called 'Good in Bed' that sat in a Dropbox folder. ... And somehow ... Dua Lipa had heard it and was like, 'I want to put this on my album.'"

"And I was like, 'There is no chance Dua Lipa wants to cut this song,'" she continues. "But she did ... and that sort of opened the door for me to get to write for other people. And mostly women, which I love."

UPSAHL also earned a bunch of new fans opening for Madison Beer on her recent Spinnin Tour. "I'd meet so many new people who are like, 'I had no clue who you were, but I'm following you now,'" she says. She'll launch her own Melt Me Down headlining tour in September, but now you can sweat to the sexy track "Summer So Hot."

"I was in London in February and it was pouring rain and it was freezing cold and I was like, 'Wouldn't it be so nice to just be like laying on the beach in a bikini, like making out with whoever?'" she says.

"And [my co-writers] were like, 'We should just write a song about that.' And so I wrote it longing for that ideal sort of summer vibe that we all love so much."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.