Lorde swings the 'Hammer' on latest '﻿Virgin'﻿ track

Republic
By Josh Johnson

Lorde has premiered a new song called "Hammer," a track off her upcoming album, Virgin.

The "Royals" artist previously described "Hammer" as an "ode to city life and horniness," which is immediately clear in the song's opening lyric: "There's a heat in the pavement, my mercury's raising/ Don't know if it's love or if it's ovulation."

Later, Lorde sings, "Some days I'm a woman, some days I'm a man," which reflects her recent comments regarding gender identity.

You can listen to "Hammer" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Virgin, the fourth Lorde album and the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power, drops June 27. It also includes the singles "What Was That" and "Man of the Year."

Lorde will launch a U.S. tour in support of Virgin in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!