Louis Tomlinson bringing Away From Home Festival to US for the first time

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been curating an event called The Away From Home Festival for the past few years, and this fall he’s bringing it to the U.S. for the first time.

The tour first took place in Louis’ native U.K. in 2021, followed by Spain in 2022, Italy in 2023 and Mexico in 2024. This year the festival will take place in Cooperstown, New York, and will be a two-day event for the first time, running Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Louis will headline, along with Lauv. The lineup also includes Plain White T’s, Daya, Steve Aoki, Pale Waves and Dirty Blonde.

Having the Plain White T’s on the bill is somewhat of a full-circle moment: When Louis auditioned for The X Factor in 2010, he sang their hit “Hey There Delilah” and got three yeses from the judges, making it through to the bootcamp round.

Louis says in a statement, “I’m so excited to be bringing Away From Home to the U.S., and for the first time, a two day festival! Really honored and grateful to have such a strong line-up over both days, got a few things up my sleeve too. Can’t wait to see you all there, it’s going to be special!”

A presale for tickets starts Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. ET, and the general sale begins Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. ET. Hotel options via Crewfare are available as well, and you can find out about camping options at awayfromhomefestival.com.

