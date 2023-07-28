Louis Tomlinson says One Direction "found our own ways" to do "what young lads do at that age"

When One Direction was together, they were relatively scandal-free, but that doesn't mean they didn't get up to no good, says Louis Tomlinson.

"We were all lovely boys," Louis joked to Page Six. He admits, "There were of course those times where we wanted to be 'normal young lads' and wanted to go out and have a drink and do whatever it is young lads do at that age, and so that was somewhat challenging."

He added, "I just think that we found our own ways to do that." Louis definitely did: In 2015, the world learned he was expecting a baby with stylist Briana Jungwirth.

But while the group did make headlines for bad behavior occasionally, nobody got arrested and nobody had a drug problem, which makes them pretty clean-cut in the world of pop music. Louis thinks the best part of being in 1D was the fact that none of them had to deal with the things that came along with their intense fame alone.

“There was something very beautiful about going through that stage of our lives [together],” he said. “We were all very young, 16 to 18. So to be young lads and to go through the craziness together at that young age [was great]."

Louis is currently on tour promoting his latest solo album, Faith In The Future; he plays in Queens, New York, on Saturday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.