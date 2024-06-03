In Lyon, France, Taylor Swift laughs at her own line about dating "the boy on the football team"

On Sunday, during her concert in Lyon, France, the irony was just too much for Taylor Swift.

During the surprise songs segment of the show, Taylor performed "Fifteen," her song from her 2008 album, Fearless, which she wrote about her and her friend Abigail's experiences during their freshman year in high school. When she got to the line, "In your life you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team," she grinned and then started to laugh, and so did the audience.

Taylor performed the song as a mash-up with the Midnights track "You're On Your Own, Kid." Those two were on piano; during the guitar section of the segment, she gave one of her Tortured Poets Department songs — "The Prophecy" — its live debut and threw in parts of the evermore song "Long Story Short."

According to People, Taylor also wished the crowd a "Happy Pride Month" during her performance of "You Need to Calm Down." It rained during the show, and Taylor called fans "absolute champions and heroes for dancing even harder" in the inclement weather.

Speaking of The Tortured Poets Department, it's number one for a sixth week on the Billboard 200. It's the first album to top the chart for that long since Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time was #1 for 12 weeks last year.

The Eras Tour continues Monday in Lyon.

