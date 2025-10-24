Madison Beer is 'beyond excited' to open her 'locket'

Madison Beer, 'locket' album (Epic Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Madison Beer wants you to see what's in her locket in January.

That's the title of her new album, which will be out Jan. 16, 2026. Madison wrote and co-produced the album. It includes the songs she's released so far in 2025, "yes baby" and "bittersweet."

Explaining the album title, Madison says, "After writing [it], it feels like each song lives within this metaphorical locket for safe keeping. Each album feels like an era and once the albums are out in the world the chapter for me, usually with what I wrote about, is closed.”

Madison announced the album on Instagram by writing, "i really can't believe i'm sayin this. this album means the world to me, i've never been so proud or excited about something n i am soooooo beyond excited for u to listen :')) this project is my world and metaphorically / literally my heart."

As previously reported, Madison recently released the video for "bittersweet," which costars The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Sean Kaufman as her ex.

