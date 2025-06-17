Madonna reacts to 'New York Times' report that she's the pope's distant cousin

By Andrea Dresdale

While Madonna was once condemned by Pope John Paul II, to the current pope, she's family — and she's pretty excited about it.

As previously reported, the New York Times conducted a deep dive into the family tree of Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV. It reveals that through a Canadian ancestor, the pope is a ninth cousin various times removed to multiple famous people, including Madonna and Justin Bieber.

Madonna posted on her Instagram Story a photo of herself throwing her arms up in the air as her 94-year-old dad, Silvio Ciccone, sits in a chair in front of her. It's captioned, "Silvio! We're related to the Pope! Strike a Pose!" She also shared a social media post referring to the New York Times report.

In addition, Madonna included what appears to be part of her Father's Day celebration, posting a photo of a bouquet of flowers and a card addressed to "Oh Father!" — the name of her 1989 song. There's also a pic of Silvio holding up a photo of himself with the word "VOGUE" superimposed over it. That's captioned, "My Dad is a Supermodel!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!