Madonna reschedules North American leg of The Celebration Tour

Madonna fans rejoice. She has finally announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of The Celebration Tour.

North American dates will kick off right after she wraps her U.K. and European leg, with the first U.S. shows happening December 13, 14 and 16 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. The leg will wrap April 14 and 15 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Unfortunately for some fans, several shows on the tour have been completely canceled due to scheduling issues, including select dates in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Madonna has also canceled an August 27 date at New York’s Madison Square Garden; fans holding those tickets will have the first crack at getting tickets to the December 16 Barclay’s show. Those advance tickets will be available for purchase from August 29 to August 31, with the general onsale set for September 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition, Madonna’s Los Angeles shows will no longer be at the Crypto.com Arena, with all dates moved to the Kia Forum. Fans who held tickets to the original shows will be refunded their money and will have first shots at tickets for the new dates. That presale will run from August 29 to 31, with a second presale happening September 1 to September 4 and a public onsale taking place September 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

A complete list of dates can be found at madonna.com.

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour was supposed to launch in August but was postponed in June after the singer was hospitalized with a bacterial infection. The tour is now set to kick off in London, with a four-night stand on October 14, 15, 17 and 18.

