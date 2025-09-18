Madonna returns to original record label, new dance album coming in 2026

Madonna has confirmed that her new album is coming next year -- and it'll be released on the same record label where she launched her career.

After 25 years on Warner Records, Madonna left the label in 2007. She's now re-signed with them for the release of what will be her first studio album in seven years. As previously reported, she's reteamed with producer Stuart Price for the project, the same producer she worked with on 2005's Confessions on a Dance Floor.

"From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles, it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer," Madonna says in a statement. "Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations."

On Instagram, she seemed to confirm the title of the new album by writing, "Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 2026" -- that stands for Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 2.

Madonna's most recent album, Madame X, came out in 2019.

