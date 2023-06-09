Madonna and Sam Smith get 'Vulgar' on raunchy new single

As promised, "Vulgar," the steamy new single from Madonna and Sam Smith, dropped at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

True to its title, the two-and-a-half minute track features the duo taking turns rapping over a pulsating dance beat, starting with Smith, who declares, “you know you’re beautiful when they call you ‘vulgar'.”

Then, it's Madonna's turn, urging listeners: "Let's get into the groove/ you know just what to do/ boy, get down on your needs 'cause I am Madonna," she speak-sings. "If you f*** with Sam tonight, you're f****** with me/ so watch what you say or I'll split your banana."

Both Smith and Madonna have busy summers ahead. Following finishing up the European leg of their Gloria Tour, Smith will embark on a series of U.S. dates, starting on July 25. Meanwhile, Madonna will launch her Celebration Tour on July 15 with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C.

