Make It Happen: Mariah Carey lists NYC penthouse for $27 million

Mariah Carey is honored at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Jan. 30, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is someone to buy her New York City home — probably.

The New York Post reports that Mariah has listed the penthouse she owns in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood for $27 million. The penthouse stretches over the 16th, 17th and 18th levels of the building, with just over 12,700 square feet of living space, and has 360-degree views over the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline.

Mariah created the property by spending about $9 million for two separate units and then cobbling them together. She hired famed decorator Mario Buatta to design the property, and he included her favorite symbol, the butterfly, everywhere, from the tiles in the kitchen to the handles on the bedroom cabinets.

This is the property that fans saw on Mariah's legendary 2002 episode of MTV's Cribs. In 2022, she invited Booking.com customers in for a holiday photoshoot. You can see photos of the property at StreetEasy.com.

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