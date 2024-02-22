Makes me ill: Justin Timberlake cancels London concert due to flu

Justin Timberlake has been forced to cancel his one-off free show at London's Roundhouse, which was set to take place on February 23.

"This is an unfortunate video to have to send out," Justin said in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "I am not gonna be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I'm gutted about. I've been here in London all week, and was so excited to perform ... but as you may or may not know, I've been batting some kind of bug and ... it just took a turn for the worse."

Justin went on to explain that he was able to "power through" taping an appearance on the popular U.K. talk show The Graham Norton Show, but added, "This morning I woke up just feeling worse than ever."

Noting that he hopes he'll be able to make it up to his English fans in the future, he closed out by saying, "For now, I feel terrible, so I hope none of you get this flu. That's what I have to say to all of you. Thanks. Love you guys, see you next time."

Justin's new single "Drown" is still set to arrive on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.