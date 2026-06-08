Malcolm Todd is ready to do that again on new North American tour

Following the release of his new album, Do That Again, Malcolm Todd has announced his 2026 Do That Again North American tour.

The "Earrings" singer will launch the tour following August appearances at Montreal's Osheaga festival and San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival. It kicks off in Irving, Texas, on Sept. 2 and is scheduled to wrap up Oct. 28 at LA's famed Greek Theatre.

You can sign up for the artist presale, which begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time via Seated.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m. local time on Malcolm's website. VIP packages will also be available via VIPNation.com.

Meanwhile, following the release of Do That Again, all 13 tracks from the album made the U.S. Spotify chart, as well as three catalog songs, including "Earrings," which originally appeared on his 2024 mixtape, Sweet Boy.

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