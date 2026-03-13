Mariah Carey is 'excited' about marking 25th anniversary of her 'disastrous flop'

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey's one major career misstep, and though she says she used to hate it, she's now excited to celebrate it.

That misstep was Glitter, her 2001 movie that had the misfortune of coming out 10 days after Sept. 11. It was panned by critics, audiences didn't like it and it didn't make any money, either. The soundtrack album fared better, but not on par with her past releases. However, Mariah tells Variety that since this year marks the 25th anniversary of Glitter, she's got "plans for a deluxe and a reissue, or maybe just one, I don't know."

"We're getting on top of it. I'm excited about it," she tells Variety, adding that her feelings toward the project have changed over the years. "I used to hate it. I used to be so like, why did I do that?" she says, noting that it was "a disastrous flop," made during what she described as "a tough time for me."

But, she goes on to say, "[I]t became something that I really loved and it just sort of took on its own thing."

Mariah also insists that she plans to eventually release her secret grunge album, Someone's Ugly Daughter. The album's songs were performed by Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen at Mariah's MusiCares Tribute earlier this year. She called that performance "one of the best things I've ever experienced," adding, "I was flipping out."

And speaking of rock, Mariah is on the ballot for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction for a third time, but she's not holding her breath.

"Well, I mean, it would be fantastic, but I'm just like… Pftt. You know, if it happens, it happens," she tells Variety. "And if it doesn't, it doesn't. But I think it would be amazing."

