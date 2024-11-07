Mariah Carey kicks off her annual Christmas Time tour

It's officially time.

Mariah Carey kicked off her annual Christmas Time tour in Highland, California, on Wednesday. The Queen of Christmas celebrated the 30th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas during the tour's opening night, where she reintroduced two beloved holiday tracks to the set list: "O Holy Night" and "Miss You Most (at Christmas Time.)"

The 19-song set also featured four different costume changes. Mariah started out wearing a white, sparkling custom House of Gilles gown before she changed into a short red dress by Valerian Sahiti. After that, she slipped into a floor-length custom silver ensemble with a matching cape, before she ended the show wearing a festive red bodysuit inspired by Santa Claus, reminiscent of the one she wore on the cover of Merry Christmas.

Of course, while wearing the festive bodysuit, Mariah closed the show with her celebrated yuletide classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You," sung from inside of a sleigh.

The 21-date Christmas Time tour continues throughout November and runs through Dec. 17, where it wraps up in New York City.

