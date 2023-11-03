Mariah Carey pulls Christmas prank on Jimmy Kimmel, calls Britney Spears "super sweet"

The queen of Christmas is the latest celebrity to sneak into Jimmy Kimmel's house in the middle of the night and wake him up with a pop song.

Mariah Carey followed in the footsteps of artists like Rihanna, Britney Spears and Dua Lipa, who have all taken part in the popular Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment. Dressed in a Santa Claus-inspired red dress and flanked by Christmas minions, Mariah gathered at his bedside and woke him from his sleep.

“Jimmy, I didn’t mean to wake you up, but it’s time!” Mariah said before blasting her classic holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Fake snow, ringing sleigh bells and flashing lights also kept Jimmy awake. Before leaving, Mariah gifted him a tee shirt with a photo of her that read, “It’s time!”

Carey also spent some time as a guest on Thursday night's show, where she discussed her mention in Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me.

“I love her, actually,” Mariah said. Jimmy then read an excerpt describing a time she received a visit from Britney at an awards show in 2003 and taught her about ring lights.

“Of course I had a ring light,” Mariah said. “By the way, that was super sweet what Britney said about me.”

