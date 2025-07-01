Mariah Carey shares details about upcoming 16th studio album, teases second single

Mariah Carey may have had her fans feeling emotions as she provided an update on her upcoming 16th studio album.

During a live broadcast celebrating Apple Music's 10th anniversary, she talked to Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden about what to expect from her following the release of her single "Type Dangerous."

"What is next? Well, it's the album coming out," she said. "I don't want to tell too much about it because I just don't want to reveal the whole thing."

She shared that she's completed the album, which has 11 or 12 songs, including some Mariah ballads. It will also feature the second single, which she says is coming soon.

"I’m very excited about it. It’s very summery. I like the beat as well," Mariah teased of the track.

She also discussed sampling Eric B. & Rakim's 1986 track "Eric B. is President" on the album's lead single, "Type Dangerous."

"I've always loved 'Eric B. is President.' It wasn't something like, 'Oh, I'm gonna flip this' — I just wouldn't think of doing it," Mariah says, according to Billboard. "But then we were in this restaurant in Aspen and they had different music on, and they played 'Eric B. is President' and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! I love this song!' We ended up in the studio a couple months later and we did it."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.