Mariah Carey stars in festive Victoria's Secret holiday campaign

After launching #MariahSZN as soon as the calendar hit November 1, self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is starring in a new holiday campaign for Victoria's Secret.

The singer models the brand's festive lingerie, including a satin bow-tied corset top, a lacy balconette bra, a silky robe and a couple of slinky slip dresses.

"It was so fun seeing the new collection and their creative vision come to life," Mariah tells Vogue. "From the seasonal colors to the vibrant glam—I definitely felt the holiday spirit all around me."

She also gives her tips to the mag about dressing for the holidays, saying she prefers "glamorous styles" that serve as their "own celebratory moment."

“One of the tops I wore in the campaign—the stunning red corset—would be perfect for a holiday extravaganza,” she adds. “I love that the satin bows feel like you’re unwrapping a present. It's the perfect mix of camp, sexy, and glam.”

It's Mariah's second holiday campaign so far this year. She previously starred with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in the new campaign for The Children's Place.

Mariah's Merry Christmas One and All! tour kicks off November 15 in Highland, California, and wraps up December 17 at Madison Square Garden in her New York hometown.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.