Mariah Carey's latest Christmas tour was the highest-grossing of her career

Believe it or not, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which wrapped up December 17, was the biggest one of her entire decadeslong career.

The 2023 holiday tour — Mariah's first major arena tour since 2006 — grossed just under $30 million and sold 214,000 tickets, according to Billboard. The publication notes that the money she took in — $2 million on average, per show — represents her biggest earnings ever for a tour. Plus, the number of tickets she sold per show — 14,200, on average — was bigger than any of her tours since 1998.

While you might think that Mariah's biggest tours would have come in the '90s, when she was regularly sending songs to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, she never really toured that extensively. As Billboard points out, her first three concert tours, which took place during that time, only lasted for 11 shows each.

Mariah has been doing a Christmas tour or mini-residency every year since 2014, except for 2020 and 2021, because of COVID-19. The Merry Christmas One and All! tour was her biggest holiday trek to date, and even then, it only included 15 dates.

