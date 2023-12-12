Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and more to perform on Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's New Year's Eve special

Mathieu Bitton

By Andrea Dresdale

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be welcoming some big names to their annual New Year's Eve countdown show on CNN this year.

Maroon 5Jonas Brothers, Enrique IglesiasRod Stewart and Flo Rida will perform on New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, as will country stars Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. It's not clear if these musical performances will be live or pre-taped.

The show will also feature live interviews with celebrities like Jeremy RennerNeil Patrick Harris and SNL star Bowen Yang. In a statement, Cohen said, "Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!